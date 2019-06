BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 52-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash east of Brookings around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Department of Public Safety says the man was traveling on Highway 14 when the motorcycle drifted off the road.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities say the driver was wearing a helmet.