Man dies in crash near Pringle

PRINGLE, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a one-vehicle crash south of Pringle, S.D. Wednesday night.

Authorities say around 9 p.m. a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was travelling southbound on U.S. Highway 89 when the drive lost control and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was prounounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.