ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — One man died in a one-vehicle roll-over crash Tuesday evening five miles northwest of Aberdeen.

According to Department of Public Safety, at 7:30 p.m. a 55-year-old man was driving a 1996 Ford F150 pickup northbound on 384th Avenue. The pickup entered the west ditch and rolled. He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The name of the man has not been released pending notification of family.