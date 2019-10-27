Man dies from injuries sustained in Kingsbury County crash

A man that was injured in a crash on September 28 in Kingsbury County has died due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Authorities say a pickup traveling westbound on 217th Street was struck by a pickup that was traveling northbound on 451st Avenue.

The driver of the pickup truck traveling westbound, Wesley Decker of Arlington, suffered life-threatening injuries and died on Saturday, October 26.

The other driver, 29-year-old Cody Bunker of Arlington, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.