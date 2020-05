SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has an update on this week’s crash on south Cliff Avenue.

The driver of a car that collided with a pickup truck on Tuesday has died of his injuries. Dale Rollag was 60 years old and was a Sioux Falls resident.

Police continue to work on re-constructing the crash, so they know exactly what happened. At this point there are no charges.