Man dies after running into burning home to retrieve dogs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Authorities say a 36-year-old northern Minnesota man died when he ran into his burning house to get his dogs

Authorities were called to the home in the small town of Shevlin early Thursday night.

They found the body of Michael William Norgaard inside the burning home.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Norgaard arrived home to find the house full of smoke and called his sister, whom he asked to call 911, saying he was running inside to get his dogs out.

No foul play is suspected, but authorities say the state fire marshal will investigate and a University of North Dakota forensic pathologist will conduct an autopsy.

