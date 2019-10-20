Man dies after early-morning shooting at Sturgis residence

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – Police say a man is dead after an early-morning shooting at a Sturgis residence.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 4 a.m. Sunday. The caller reported that a homeowner shot someone who had entered the residence.

Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest. First aid was administered until he was transported by ambulance to a Sturgis hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. No other information has been released.

