RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man died and a woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday, one mile east of Rapid City.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2016 Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-90 and began to exit to Box Elder. The vehicle went off the road to the right and traveled through the ditch before coming to rest in a small creek.

The 80-year old man was taken to Monument Health but died from his injuries. The 75-year-old female passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. The driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts.

Their names have not been released pending notification of family. The crash is being investigated by the SDHP.