SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls Thursday morning.

According to Sioux Falls police, around 10:50 a.m. a 2008 Toyota Highlander was travelling eastbound on East 57th Street near Six Mile Road when it struck a tree about 1/4 of a mile from the intersection.

The driver, a 40-year-old Sioux Falls man, died. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and authorities say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is on-going.