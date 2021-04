WALL, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night west of Wall.

Authorities say that preliminary reports indicate a 2005 Nissan Altima was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.