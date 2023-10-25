SOUTH SHORE, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after a crash southwest of South Shore Tuesday morning.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 9 a.m. in the area of 462nd Avenue and 162nd Street.

A semi pulling a loaded grain trailer was heading north when it collided with a southbound pickup.

The semi stopped in the road while a trailer came loose from the pickup. The pickup then went into the ditch and came back onto the road.

The 60-year-old man driving the semi suffered fatal injuries. The 20-year-old man driving the pickup was not hurt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.