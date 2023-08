TRIPP COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Tripp County.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened at 5:42 p.m. Thursday 20 miles south of Colome.

A motorcycle was heading north when the driver failed to take a curve. The motorcycle left the road, rolled, and the 70-year-old driver was thrown.

He suffered fatal injuries. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.