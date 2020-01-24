Man crashes truck after overdosing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars tonight facing multiple charges, including DWI and drug possession. Police say 29-year-old Alex Story was in his vehicle when he lost consciousness and hit a car in a parking lot.

Sioux Falls police say this incident is a perfect example for why law enforcement and first responders carry Narcan with them at all times.

Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the 700 block of East 19th Street, near the Avera hospital, after a vehicle ran into a car in a parking lot.

“Somebody saw him slumped over and called police, the officers got there, the truck was still running, still in gear, the doors were locked, the driver was slumped over the steering wheel,” Sioux Falls Police, Sam Clemens said.

Investigators say Alex Story had lost consciousness.

“He had a syringe still in his hand, they ended up breaking out the window to get entry and he was completely unresponsive,” Clemens said.

Clemens says that’s when police used Narcan to revive Story. He was then taken to a hospital.

“Then once they are cleared medically, that there is no other issues, they are released, and in this case once he was released he was taken to jail,” Clemens said.

Authorities say meth was in the syringe Story was holding. There was also a prescription pill in his pocket along with a bag of an unknown powder.

Clemens said this is an example of why first responders carry narcan.

“It’s one of those drugs that if you have somebody that is unresponsive, they are able to give it to them, it’s not going to harm the person, but in a case where someone is unconscious and they are under the influence of drugs, then it could revive them,” Clemens said.

This isn’t Story’s first run in with the law. KELOLAND News stopped by the courthouse to get a background check on him. It’s nearly 20 pages long and has a criminal history dating back to 2008, including drug offenses, robbery, and aggravated assault.