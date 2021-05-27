Man crashes car into building at a high rate of speed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in custody tonight in connection with a car that crashed into a building in central Sioux Falls.



According to witnesses the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, before coming to a dramatic ending.

The suspect was getting handcuffed by police when he started yelling at officers and people nearby.

“At 100 mph, this guy just came flying,” Polly Defender said.

Defender lives only two blocks away. She and her boyfriend were sitting in their kitchen when they saw the man speeding down Walts Avenue crashing into two signs before crossing 11th Street and finally hitting this building.

“He was just flying through and when I looked and I could barely see him, but he was going over 100 mph at least,” Defender said.

Police gave him a breathalyzer test as other officers began picking up pieces of the vehicle that were strewn throughout nearby yards.

The whole incident has left neighbors shaken, because they say it could have been so much worse.

“Yeah, that’s too fast, we got kids on our road, you know, all my neighbors have 11 kids and the other one has five and I got animals,” Defender said.

They’re just glad no one was hurt.

“It’s too much, Sioux Falls is getting crazy,” Defender said.

The suspect, 24 year old Harvey James Williams was arrested for DWI 1st and Driving with a Suspended License.

Sioux Falls Police public information officer Sam Clemens say one speed estimate was around 60 mph.