SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury in Aberdeen has convicted an El Salvador man of drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in November 2022, 44-year-old Edwin Salinas and another person were pulled over in northeastern South Dakota. Nearly 16 pounds of fentanyl was found during a search of the vehicle.

There were 12 packages found, two with over three and a half pounds of powder and 10 containing around 50,000 pills.

Salinas faces up to life in prison.

Sentencing is set for October 23.