SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man who was convicted back in 2015 of killing former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson’s son will stay in prison.

A circuit court judge denied Joseph Patterson’s request for Habeas corpus claiming he had received ineffective legal counsel.

But South Dakota’s Attorney General, who prosecuted the case, is pleased with the ruling knowing Patterson will remain in prison for the rest of his life without the possibility of parole.

Patterson is serving a life sentence for the beating death of two-year-old Tyrese Ruffin.

In recent court filings, Patterson claimed that he had received ineffective counsel, but a judge says Patterson didn’t meet the stands for such a claim.

“The Habeas corpus judge has now made a determination that Joseph Patterson did in fact have an effective lawyer that presented his defenses and arguments,” Attorney General Marty Jackley said.

Patterson also claimed in his habeas corpus motion that new scientific evidence about head trauma in children was not available at the time of his trial but should be considered now.

But the judge concluded that there’s no new scientific evidence that would change anything.

“I would still have Ty. I would have a four-year-old now and my life would be completely different,” Ashley Doohen said.

In an interview we did with Ty’s mother, Ashley Doohen, in 2015, she talked about Patterson’s violent behavior and how he attacked her following Ty’s death.

“He threw me around. He held me against my will. He strangled me and choked me unconscious. He’s an incredibly violent person; unfortunately, I didn’t see that until it was too late,” Doohen said.

The only way Patterson could be eligible for parole or get out of prison now is if a governor commutated his sentence.