SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison.



On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hopkins was texting someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl. Hopkins set a time and place to meet the minor for sex but was met by law enforcement instead.