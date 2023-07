SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A jury has convicted a Lower Brule man of Voluntary Manslaughter.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that back in March, 32-year-old Joseph Thompson Sr. was at a friend’s home when he heard something outside.

He went out and saw a man standing near the home. Thompson then got out a knife and stabbed the man 5 times.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.