WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (KELO) — A jury has convicted a Wounded Knee man of Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Murder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says evidence at trial showed 27-year-old Spencer High Hawk beat a man dead near Wounded Knee in June 2022.

High Hawk faces up to life behind bars when he is sentenced. Sentencing is set for December 1st.