Man Convicted In 1976 Iowa Murder Now Eligible For Parole

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 06:18 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 06:18 AM CDT

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man serving life in prison for killing a northwest Iowa woman when he was 14 years old is now eligible for parole after he was resentenced in accordance with a recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling.
    
John Mulder was resentenced Thursday to life in prison, but with no mandatory minimum number of years to serve before he can ask the Iowa Board of Parole to release him.
    
The board will still decide whether Mulder will ever be released.
    
The Supreme Court in April ruled that Mulder's previous sentence failed to meet juvenile sentencing standards established by a court decision last year.
    
Mulder was originally sentenced a mandatory life in prison without parole for the 1976 shooting death of 55-year-old Jean Homan, of Alton.
 

