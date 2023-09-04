BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after a crash east of Belle Fourche over the weekend.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just before 9 o’clock Saturday night.

A van was southbound on McCoy Road when it pulled onto the shoulder but was partly in the northbound lane. The 77-year-old man driving the van then got out to check his mail.

A pickup was northbound when the 19-year-old driver noticed the van was on the wrong side of the road. He swerved but hit the door of the van, a group of mailboxes, and the driver.

The driver of the van suffered fatal injuries. A 71-year-old passenger in the van and the driver of the pickup were not hurt. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.