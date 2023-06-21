SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man who was charged over the weekend has a lengthy record.

Marian Brooks has a lengthy criminal history. It goes back two decades and includes multiple convictions in both Iowa and South Dakota.

In the last year-and-a-half, the charges against him have escalated.

In April of 2022, he was charged with assaulting a man with a knife. A jury recently convicted him of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but a sentencing date hasn’t been set.

In June of last year, he was accused of shooting at a house on South Euclid Avenue. That case is still making its way through court.

Last September he made headlines again, when he started a home on that same block on fire. In that case, Brooks pleaded guilty to intentional damage to property and arson charges were dropped.

Last week, a judge sentenced him to a year in jail, with credit for the time he’d already served. The rest of the sentence was suspended, meaning he wouldn’t have to serve any additional time in that case.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff confirms he got out of jail on Friday. That’s the same day he’s accused of stealing the gun used in the robbery and rape.