SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A 43-year-old man has been charged with reckless operation of a boat five months after a 13-year-old girl died from a crash on Lake Madison on July 3.

Kent Roy Duncan, listed as having a Sioux Falls address, has been charged with one count of reckless operation of a boat, a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to court documents filed Thursday in Lake County.

Court documents say Duncan admitted to operating a black and orange jet ski in the bay of Peninsula Point on Lake Madison during the afternoon on July 3. Duncan told investigators he did not hit the tube and saw a girl — Emmy Gorman — hit the water hard, according to court documents.

Court documents say one witness told investigators they witnessed “a black and orange jet ski strike a girl on the tube.”

Surveillance videos and reconstruction of the crash were performed by investigators determined Duncan’s jet ski was going more than 35 miles per hour prior to the crash.

Lake County Sheriff Sarina Talich said the Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on Lake Madison and the lake is “always overcrowded and much more hazardous for everyone on the water.” She said Duncan’s speed was “dangerous and negligent, given the small size of the bay and the number of other watercraft moving in the area.”

Gorman’s family spoke with KELOLAND News in July wanting people to remember their daughter for how she lived.

Duncan’s charge, which was a Class 1 Misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one-year in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.