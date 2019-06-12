Man charged with kidnapping in Pennington County

UPDATED 12:10 p.m.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man is facing several charges after authorities say he assaulted a woman and kidnapped her and their child.

Police say 38-year-old Steven Jackson assaulted the woman at a truck stop Tuesday night then drove away with her and their child in the car. The woman was eventually able to get out of the car but the child was still inside with Jackson.

Officials started chasing after the car and were eventually able to stop it with road spikes making the car end up in the ditch. Police say Jackson tried running away but officers caught up to him and arrested him.

Other officers were able to get the child out of the car the child wasn’t hurt.

Jackson faces several charges including 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Domestic Violence and running from police.

5:47 a.m.

