PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man was sentenced on Friday to the maximum prison sentence allowed for repeated incest of his biological daughter.

40-year-old Aaron Dillon was sentenced to ten years, according to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The victim is legally an adult, though she functions at the developmental level of an eight to 10-year-old due to a traumatic brain injury.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dillon was fully cognizant of her physical and mental state, while he repeatedly had sex with her. The abuse resulted in five pregnancies each which terminated prematurely because of the incest.

The victim’s medical professionals detected the conduct between Dillon and his daughter and alerted authorities. Had it not been for the medical professionals vigilance, the cycle of victimization would have likely persisted.

“The defendant’s conduct in this case stands among the most reprehensible crimes committed. Exploiting a vulnerable member of our community, who functioned at the level of a young child, he callously utilized her and systematically severed her connections with those who genuinely love and care for her,” said Senior Deputy State’s Attorney Angela Shute.

“He made me feel like a slave. He made me feel destroyed,” said Dillon’s daughter.

As part of an agreement, Dillon pled guilty to incest and possession of a controlled substance. In exchange for his guilty plea, a 3rd-degree rape charge (incapable of giving consent due to physical or mental incapacity) was dismissed. He received a ten-year sentence, with five years suspended for the possession of a controlled substance charge. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

The victim gave a statement to the court and stated after having time to process the ordeal, she is “happy, feels pretty and is free.”