Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over pedestrian in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in Rock Valley, Iowa are investigating after one person was injured in a car vs pedestrian crash Sunday.

According to the Rock Valley Police Department, the crash happened near the 1300 block of Main Street just after 2 a.m. Witnesses told officers that a vehicle struck the victim and drove completely over them before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the local hospital with life threatening injuries, officials say.

After further investigation, police learned the suspect and the victim had gotten into a verbal argument. The fight continued into the street when the pedestrian confronted the driver on the side of the road. Police say the driver backed the car up and then drove toward the pedestrian. The driver continued to drive forward, dragging the pedestrian under the car.

Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jaime Martinez Montiel. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder.