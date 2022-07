SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of firing a gun at a home and shooting a child.

A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge Raul Mata with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder and other charges.

The crime happened on April 29th in the town of Little Eagle. According to court documents, the child had serious injuries from the shooting but survived.