SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County.

46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16.

Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September of 2017 and December of 2018 when Randow and the victim lived in Huron.

At the time, victim was between 12 and 15-years old.

Randow is scheduled to be in court later this month.