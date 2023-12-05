PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – -An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in Pierre in November.

Authorities say Police police responded to a call shortly after 9 p.m. on November 30 at an apartment located at 325 S. Brule Street. On scene, officers found 17-year-old Evie Maxey, of Rapid City, dead.

Tuesday morning, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that 23-year-old David Shangreaux, Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

David Shangreaux, Jr.

Shangreaux, Jr. is being held in the Hughes County Jail. His initial court appearance is set for Thursday, December 7.