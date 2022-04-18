WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (KELO) — One man is facing a long list of charges, including First Degree Murder, in the deaths of three people on the Pine Ridge Reservation earlier this year.

24-year-old Elijah West appeared in federal court on Friday. Court Documents say he shot and killed Jamie Graham, Alma Garneaux, and Michael White Plume near Wounded Knee on January 5th.

West is also charged with Discharge of Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person.

He is being held in the Pennington County Jail.