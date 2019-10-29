Man charged in Lincoln County woman’s death

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – A 59-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection with a woman’s death in September.

On September 19, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was called to a location on SD Highway 44 for an unresponsive woman. Sherry Willey, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigative findings were presented to a Lincoln County Grand Jury earlier this week. The Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dean Arthur Torrence with Murder 2nd Degree Domestic, Manslaughter 1st Degree Domestic, Aggravated Assault Domestic and several additional charges.

He’s being held in the Minnehaha County Jail.