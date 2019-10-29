Breaking News
Man charged in Lincoln County woman’s death

Man charged in Lincoln County woman’s death

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs-arrest_957398520621

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – A 59-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection with a woman’s death in September.

On September 19, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was called to a location on SD Highway 44 for an unresponsive woman. Sherry Willey, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigative findings were presented to a Lincoln County Grand Jury earlier this week. The Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dean Arthur Torrence with Murder 2nd Degree Domestic, Manslaughter 1st Degree Domestic, Aggravated Assault Domestic and several additional charges.

He’s being held in the Minnehaha County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests