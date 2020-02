The man accused of murdering a Yankton woman in November of 2018 has pleaded guilty in federal court.

A judge will sentence 48-year-old Joseph James in May for the murder of Phyllis Hunhoff.

Court documents say James got into Hunhoff’s car and the two drove to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County, Nebraska. That’s when James stabbed and strangled Hunhoff. He then set fire to her body and vehicle to conceal evidence of the murder.

James’s plea agreement mandates a life sentence.