Man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack appears at Sioux Falls federal courthouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man being charged for crimes from his actions at the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared at the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls.

Court papers show Billy Knutson was captured on camera climbing through a window of the Capitol. We are taking a closer look at the documents and are looking into Knutson’s history.

Court documents cite evidence Knutson’s Parler account and his YouTube channel. Knutson performed songs about the events from Jan. 6, 2021.

On his YouTube page, Playboy The Beast, a recent video showcases a yellow South Dakota Proud Boys flag.

Knutson is being charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorder conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Knutson’s initial appearance was 3 p.m. Wednesday in Sioux Falls. A federal public defender based in Sioux Falls is representing Knutson, who is released from custody.

The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the Proud Boys as a hate group and cites the group’s views about women, Muslims and others as well as appearing with other extreme groups such as Neo-Nazis.

KELOLAND News is going through the court documents and are looking into Knutson’s history and connection to South Dakota. Stay with KELOLAND News for updates on-air and online.