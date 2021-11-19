Man charged in fatal Arrowhead Parkway crash appears in court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Is he a danger to the community… Or a different man than the night of the crash? That’s what a Minnehaha County Judge had to decide as Tayten Stebbins appeared in court.

Back in May, authorities say Stebbins was drinking heavily, going 80-miles over the speed limit, crashing into a car and killing two high school students on their way home from work.

The crash sent four others to hospital, including Stebbins.

Today in court, we he hasn’t fully recovered.

Extreme speed and cocaine, marijuana and alcohol — court papers say they all played a role in this deadly Sioux Falls crash. Tayten Stebbins’ blood-alcohol was .22 when he’s accused of running a red light, forever changing countless lives, including his own.

Today in court, the prosecutor called Stebbins a danger to the community. She said he’d been in trouble before on the very same street.

In 2020, police arrested Stebbins for going 60 miles an hour on east 10th street. His blood alcohol was nearly twice the legal limit. A police report says he also had more than a pound of marijuana in his car. In that case, he received 5 years of suspended prison time.

But when Stebbins’ attorney spoke to the judge he painted a much different picture of a man with traumatic brain injuries who has spent the last six months in the hospital and rehab.

Ross Wright told the judge, “The Tate Stebbins who caused the accident… is not the same Tate Stebbins who stands before this court today… He is not driving, he has no ability or desire to drive, he requires 24-hour care.”

Wright says Stebbins doesn’t remember the crash and was, “distressed to learn about the deaths and injuries sustained to others as a result of his actions.”

After hearing from both sides, the judge took a couple of minutes to think before setting bond at $50,000 cash assurity. That will make it easier for Stebbins’ family to bring him home so he can get 24-hour care from a nurse. The prosecutor asked that he be monitored and tested for alcohol.