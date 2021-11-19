Man charged in death of pizza delivery driver changes plea

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of two man accused in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in Sioux Falls nearly two years ago has changed his plea.

According to the state court website, Jahennessy Bryant has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the February 2020 shooting death of Casey Bonhorst.

The plea agreement has been sealed so we are not able to see the document.

A sentencing hearing for Bryant is scheduled for January.

Meanwhile, the second man charged in the case, Raymond Banks, is scheduled to go on trial next month. He faces first & second degree murder along with manslaughter and a robbery charge.