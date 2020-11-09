Man charged in connection to body found in ditch

A Sioux Falls man is in jail accused of murder, kidnapping, and rape after authorities made a grim discovery in a Minnehaha County ditch.



The investigation started when a deputy saw a fire in a ditch outside of Brandon Saturday morning.

Something much more troubling than a fire was in that ditch Saturday morning.

“Deputies were able to observe a body at that location,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Captain Josh Phillips said.

Authorities identified the victim as 22-year-old Saivaughn Carlstrom of Sioux Falls.

The investigation eventually led authorities to a home on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Authorities brought multiple people to the Law Enforcement Center, including a 20-year-old woman and 48-year-old Lamont Walker of Sioux Falls.

She told investigators Walker drove her and Carlstrom around Sioux Falls as they tried to commit at least one robbery.

She says Walker then drove them out of town to a gravel road where the two men fought.

The 20-year-old told investigators Walker shot Carlstrom twice in the head and then dumped items onto his body to light it on fire.

She also says Walker held her against her will and raped her twice.

On Monday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff applauded the different agencies that worked together in this case.

“To successfully conclude that investigation, or at least the major part of the investigation, and arrest the individual that we believe is responsible within the weekend hours is something that I look at the people that worked this case and I just applaud their efforts,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

“Very significant incident, and to work with the other agencies we were able to I think quickly figure out what had transpired. We’re still going to keep working that,” Phillips said.

The investigation isn’t over yet.

If you have any information that could help law enforcement, call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.

Walker is currently being held on $500,000 cash.