SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is facing additional burglary charges after police searched a storage unit.

Police say the suspect went into an unlocked vehicle while the owners were at church on Sunday.

The man took the garage door opener and figured out where the family lives by checking the vehicle’s registration, authorities say.

The suspect stole several items before someone returned to the home. Dean Moss, 39, was arrested for burglarizing two separate homes. Police said Moss could face additional charges on Monday.

On Tuesday, investigators say they found golf clubs and tools in Moss’s storage unit. The items were related to three other burglaries in a southeast Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Officers say garage doors and vehicles were unlocked.

Police say more charges are likely against Moss.