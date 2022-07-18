SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Montana man has been charged by a Grand Jury on seven counts of violating eagle law.

Specifically, Harvey Allen Hugs, according to the indictment from the U.S. District Court of South Dakota Western Division, did knowingly possess, sell, barter, and offer to sell and barter, and transport, a golden eagle.

The paperwork filed in the case reveals that on or about August 20, 2020 and March 3, 2021, Hugs was involved in the sale and purchase of a golden eagle with a market value greater than $350.

Furthermore, the indictment alleges that Hugs was aware of the illegality of his actions, which specifically violated the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

During his Monday arraignment hearing, which lasted a total of 12 minutes, Hugs entered a plea of not guilty.

This is not the first time that Hugs has ran afoul of bird law, as he and three others were indicted in 2011 on counts of illegally trafficking in eagles and migratory birds.

According to documents in the case from 2011, Hugs was involved in the sale of feathers and wings and carcasses off hawks, bald eagles and golden eagles.

In January of 2012, Hugs pleaded guilty to one count of aiding/abetting in the unlawful trafficking of eagles and was sentenced to 6 months in prison with credit for time served.