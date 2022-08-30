SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are filed against a man who is accused of trying to lure children away from two Sioux Falls elementary schools on Friday.

According to the state court website, Anthony Lewis faces three counts of attempted kidnapping, three counts of trying to entice away a child under the age of 16 and a burglary charge.

Police arrested Lewis Monday.

According to court papers, two of the victims were nine years old. One of the victims had just turned six.

“I don’t know that we’ve had anything quite like this before,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said. “Nothing that I could recall off the top of my head, where we had a stranger that was on school property trying to get kids to come with him.”

Clemens says there was no physical contact between the children and the suspect.

“He didn’t grab a kid; he didn’t try to get ahold of a kid,” Clemens said. “He was trying to get the kids to come with him.”

In both cases, staff members at the two schools saw what was happening and made sure the children were safe.