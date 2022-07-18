SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In less than a month, a man with a history of violence will be sentenced for killing a 90-year-old Wessington Springs woman.

Court documents say 39-year-old Mitch Caffee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and domestic abuse.

He forced his way into Lorraine Redmann’s home in October of last year and shot her in the head. He initially claimed it was an accident and he just wanted to talk.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped several charges including first degree murder and kidnapping.

Caffee’s sentencing is scheduled for August 17.