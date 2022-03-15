SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is celebrating his 45th birthday with a trip–but it’s not going to be a vacation on some sunny island on a beach–he’s going to Poland.

Shawn Poe plans to spend two weeks helping Ukrainians forced from their country by war.

This isn’t the first time Shawn Poe has decided to help others for his birthday. In 2010 he flew to Haiti to help a doctor organize pop-up clinics for people who were sick and hurt following the earthquake.

Poe will get on a plane on Wednesday and eventually land in Poland where he will link up with a friend of his wife’s who lives there and a non-profit called World Central Kitchen.

They will set up about 6 miles from the border and help feed Ukrainians fleeing their country. Poe said he felt the need to physically do something.

“I know that we will impact hundreds of people while we are down there giving them some sort of hope and just knowing that there are people throughout the world that truly love them, said Poe.

Michelle, his wife of 18 years, says she’ll be worried about him but…

“I’m a proud wife, he has, oh I’m going to cry, he has a huge heart, and a huge heart just to love and be present with people and so the moment that he came to our two daughters Calista and Elise and myself, I just knew immediately that he was going,” said Michelle.

Shawn and Michelle started a Fundly campaign, which is a crowdfunding site.

I’ve been blown away by the support that we’ve had the page has had over 35 hundred views people are just reposting and sharing constantly on Facebook and we’ve collected, I woke up this morning and we had gone over 25 thousand dollars that we’ve collected,” said Shawn.

According to Shawn, all the money will go directly to helping Ukrainians crossing the border into Poland.

For his birthday, he wants to comfort total strangers and let them know they have love and support from all over the world.

“What they are going through, nobody should have you go through or endure what we are seeing, said Shawn.

“45th birthday and he’s going to love on the world, it’s just magnificent,” said Michelle.

If you would like to help Shawn’s mission to feed and comfort Ukrainians in Poland you can donate by following the link below.

https://fundly.com/ukrainian-refugees