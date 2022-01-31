SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who admits to bringing 24-pounds of meth into South Dakota is expected to enter a guilty plea.

Authorities arrested Leonardo Carreno Garcia last March. According to federal court documents, he was driving cross country from California to Chicago.

A South Dakota trooper pulled him over in Pennington County and found the drugs, so he never made it to his destination.

According to a plea agreement, Carreno Garcia faces up to life in prison. Two other men also face charges in the case.