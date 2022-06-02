SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Animal Control was called to the 2900 block S Cliff Avenue for a report of a dog bite on Wednesday, June 1.

A man was walking with his 3 children when a dog charged at them. The dog tried to bite one of the kids, but the man grabbed the dog by the scruff of its neck and pulled it away from the kids. The dog then bit the man, leaving puncture wounds.

The dog was a brown Labrador retriever weighing 50 to 60 pounds. The man who was bit didn’t see a collar on the animal. The owner of the dog is unknown and was not around during the attack.

Animal Control is still looking for information regarding the Labrador to see if it has its vaccinations. If you have any information, call Animal Control.