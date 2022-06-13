SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars for stabbing another man in the head with a drill bit.

Police say 32-year-old Madit Mogndal was arrested for Aggravated Assault Sunday morning after stabbing another man at Heritage Park.

Authorities say the two men were supposedly arguing when Mogndal attacked the victim.

Officers say the victim didn’t have life-threatening injuries, but was taken to the hospital.

Mogndal is currently in custody awaiting potential charges of aggravated assault and driving with his license revoked.