SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating an early morning robbery that sent one man to the hospital.

Three men in their 20s and 30s were driving around on the east side of town, near Frank Olson Park around 4 a.m. Monday. Police say two of the men allegedly stole cash from the other man and one of the suspects used brass knuckles to beat him.

The two suspects are being held in the Minnehaha County Jail. They’re both charged with first-degree robbery.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.