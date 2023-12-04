SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man could spend the rest of his life in prison following a deadly fentanyl overdose.

A jury found Armando Cheshier guilty on three federal drug charges, including Distribution of a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death.

In September of 2021, Cheshier and the victim, who were friends, spent the night together after taking multiple drugs. Authorities say when Cheshier woke up the next day, he found the victim lifeless in his bed. He called authorities after driving to get Narcan.

The victim didn’t survive.

Cheshier told officials that he not only provided the fentanyl that caused the overdose, but that he had also ingested the remaining pills before authorities arrived.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on February