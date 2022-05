SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are searching for the people who assaulted a man last night.

The victim told police a vehicle had cut him off along Cliff Avenue. He then followed the vehicle until it pulled into a gas station — the man said he wanted to confront the driver.

That’s when four to six people got out of two vehicles and started hitting the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.