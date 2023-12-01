ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted in South Dakota and Georgia for several warrants was arrested on Thursday night around 6:00 p.m. in Aberdeen, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Law enforcement received information that Nathaniel Stephenson was located in a vehicle near the Lakeside Trailer Court on US Hwy. 281.

Nathaniel Stephenson

Once located, a Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop. When the vehicle stopped, one individual exited the car. Stephenson jumped into the driver’s seat and fled in the vehicle. As it approached the 800 block of West Melgaard Road, the vehicle began to smoke heavily. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle while it was still rolling and fled.

The vehicle he was driving continued rolling until it collided with a residential privacy fence.

APD officers arrived and pursued Stephenson on foot. He was found a short time later hiding under a different vehicle.

Stephenson has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, obstructing law enforcement, aggravated eluding, reckless driving, possession of marijuana as well as the warrants issued out of Georgia. More charges may be brought against Stephenson.