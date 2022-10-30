ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A traffic stop led to a drug arrest in Roberts County this weekend.

According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, deputies made observations that led them to believe there was activity about illicit drugs.

A K9 was deployed and indicated the odor of illicit drugs inside the vehicle. Officials found methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax, and various drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle.

The driver, Edward Hickman, was also given a field sobriety test and was later charged with a DUI.

He faces numerous other charges, including possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance, and driving without a suspended license.