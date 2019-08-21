Man arrested on several charges after firing gun at Marion Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A disturbance at a Sioux Falls park has a 24-year-old man behind bars. Witnesses say the man came to Marion Park, near Marion Road and 41st Street around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was reportedly yelling, waving around a broken gear shift and ended up slapping a woman. He left and an returned an hour later with a gun.

Witnesses say the man fired several rounds at the ground and pointed it at a group of people standing outside.

Police were able to arrest Joe Gentry on several charges including aggravated assault, having a gun while intoxicated and having a gun as a felon.

No one was hurt.

